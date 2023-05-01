VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 552,374 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the previous session’s volume of 249,146 shares.The stock last traded at $17.48 and had previously closed at $17.51.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 143,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 30,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 67,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

