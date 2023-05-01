Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Garrison Asset Management LLC

Garrison Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 687.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,016,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,924 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,232.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,643,000 after purchasing an additional 510,323 shares in the last quarter. Valence8 US LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $21,522,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 498,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,269,000 after purchasing an additional 155,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 297,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after buying an additional 96,994 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.09. 82,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,395. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $72.96 and a 1-year high of $90.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

