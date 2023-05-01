Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Fiduciary Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Fiduciary Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 411,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,093 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $17,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 29,687 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,539,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,550,445. The company has a market capitalization of $112.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $46.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.32.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

