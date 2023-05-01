Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Trimmed by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 29,687 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $46.42. 1,111,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,542,453. The company has a market cap of $112.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $46.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.32.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.