Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Decreased by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,004,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VEA stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.42. 1,111,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,542,453. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $46.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.83 and its 200-day moving average is $43.32. The company has a market cap of $112.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

