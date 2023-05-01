Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,707,374 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 10,366,138 shares.The stock last traded at $40.34 and had previously closed at $40.24.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.97 and its 200-day moving average is $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $71.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VWO. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

