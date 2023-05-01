Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) is Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s 6th Largest Position

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,234 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $8,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,545,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,633,000 after buying an additional 1,034,072 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,318,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,033,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,152,000 after buying an additional 1,006,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after buying an additional 460,941 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,876,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

VGK opened at $63.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $44.99 and a 12 month high of $63.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.67.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

