Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Sentinel Trust Co. LBA

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Surevest LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT stock remained flat at $384.36 during trading hours on Monday. 54,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,858. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.61 and a 12-month high of $391.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $368.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.70. The stock has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.