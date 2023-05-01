Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,485,475 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 1,569,194 shares.The stock last traded at $46.41 and had previously closed at $46.67.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,914,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,454,189,000 after buying an additional 14,144,564 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 16,887.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,415,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395,153 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 1,351.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,815,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,050 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73,233,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,669,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,896 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 1,693.6% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,313 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

