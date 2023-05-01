Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,237,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,401,000 after acquiring an additional 11,921,850 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,098.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,739,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,740,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927,502 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,405 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 194.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,107,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,286,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,359 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.33. The company had a trading volume of 234,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,148. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $77.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.59.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

