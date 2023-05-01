Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the March 31st total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.

In related news, CFO John Landry bought 71,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $74,999.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 381,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vapotherm news, CFO John Landry acquired 71,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $74,999.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 381,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,461.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Army acquired 476,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,636,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,607.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 661,903 shares of company stock worth $694,998. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Vapotherm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vapotherm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,869,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,886 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 485,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 133,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 140,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VAPO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.47. 53,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,268. Vapotherm has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $4.87. The company has a market cap of $21.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.18.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 1,250.70% and a negative net margin of 169.55%. On average, analysts predict that Vapotherm will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

