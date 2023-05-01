Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VBLT opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.68. Vascular Biogenics has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 282,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of next-generation, targeted medicines for difficult-to-treat medical conditions. Its product candidates are built off of its platform technologies: Vascular Targeting System (VTS), a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels and Monocyte Targeting Technology (MTT), an antibody-based technology able to specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

