Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Acquires 5,990 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned approximately 0.10% of PPG Industries worth $29,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $1,163,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 104,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,167,000 after purchasing an additional 11,229 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 235,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,865,000 after purchasing an additional 25,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 14,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPG Industries Price Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.74.

PPG Industries stock opened at $140.26 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $145.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.02 and its 200 day moving average is $128.45. The firm has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Recommended Stories

