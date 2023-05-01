Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Buys 12,701 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,701 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned about 0.09% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $21,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $50.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.83 and its 200 day moving average is $50.04. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $52.97.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

