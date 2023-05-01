Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Grows Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned about 0.10% of Allstate worth $35,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC raised its position in Allstate by 4.5% during the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 18,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $115.76 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $103.20 and a 52-week high of $142.15. The stock has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.21 and a 200-day moving average of $126.81.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.15.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

