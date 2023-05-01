Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $25.26 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lowered its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,780 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $25,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $353,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 18,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 259,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,654,000 after acquiring an additional 14,634 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $572,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $108.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.28. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $119.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.55.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

