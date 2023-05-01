Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $33.23 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,622 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,385 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $33,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Shares of CVS opened at $73.53 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $71.94 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $94.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.30 and a 200-day moving average of $87.98.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

