Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $34.52 Million Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned approximately 0.15% of Entergy worth $34,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Entergy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Entergy by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Entergy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Entergy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $421,753.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at $968,586.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Entergy Stock Up 0.4 %

ETR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.35.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $107.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.65. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $94.94 and a twelve month high of $122.46.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

