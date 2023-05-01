Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $45.24 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,039 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 9,720 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.3% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $45,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $110.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.13. The company has a market cap of $191.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $118.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.37.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

