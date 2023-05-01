Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Purchases 15,381 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 815,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 15,381 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $31,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.2 %

ENB stock opened at $39.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.34. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $80.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Enbridge had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

