Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Purchases 516 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $37,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,053,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BLK opened at $671.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $667.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $692.39. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current year.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $756.45.

In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,414 shares of company stock worth $28,857,495. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

