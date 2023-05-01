Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Raises Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 338,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $27,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 49.3% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMN. UBS Group upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.71.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of EMN stock opened at $84.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $69.91 and a 52 week high of $112.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.67.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 56.23%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

Featured Stories

