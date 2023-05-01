Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the March 31st total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 855,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Vector Group Price Performance

Shares of VGR traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $12.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.88. Vector Group has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $14.39.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $363.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.30 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. Analysts expect that Vector Group will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 79.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vector Group

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 117,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $1,420,260.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 347,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,198,905.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 4,600 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $65,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,030 shares in the company, valued at $467,374.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 117,474 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $1,420,260.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 347,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,198,905.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vector Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

