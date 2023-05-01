Verasity (VRA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $23.36 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Verasity token can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Verasity has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. Verasity has a total market cap of $55.99 million and $23.36 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003559 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000689 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00009944 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

