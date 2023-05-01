Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Shares Bought by AlphaCentric Advisors LLC

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC raised its position in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Verona Pharma makes up approximately 1.4% of AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Verona Pharma worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 18.6% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,831,000 after buying an additional 950,000 shares during the period. NEA Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 9.3% during the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,584,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,076,000 after buying an additional 476,190 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 73.1% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,047,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,583,000 after buying an additional 2,132,118 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 54.5% during the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 4,249,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,815,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,575,000 after purchasing an additional 716,179 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VRNA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, March 13th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Verona Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Verona Pharma Stock Performance

VRNA traded down $0.92 on Monday, reaching $20.03. The stock had a trading volume of 317,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,009. Verona Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $26.44. The company has a current ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.54. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 0.19.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verona Pharma plc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verona Pharma

In other Verona Pharma news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 89,960 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $230,297.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,106,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 89,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $230,297.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,106,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Claire Poll sold 152,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $393,680.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 774,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,323.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,088,056 shares of company stock valued at $2,789,983. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

