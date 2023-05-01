Vertcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $7.24 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 1st. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $7.24 million and approximately $40,014.69 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000388 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,001.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.42 or 0.00308646 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00012865 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.16 or 0.00543413 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00068295 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.45 or 0.00415885 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,656,547 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

