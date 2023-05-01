Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.48, Briefing.com reports. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $4.27 on Monday, reaching $345.00. 1,451,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,053. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $233.01 and a 1-year high of $346.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $309.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $399,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,645 shares in the company, valued at $21,005,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $399,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,645 shares in the company, valued at $21,005,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.92, for a total transaction of $1,460,822.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,003 shares in the company, valued at $24,512,336.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,436 shares of company stock worth $18,611,957 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after buying an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.42.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

