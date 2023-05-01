Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Short Interest Update

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,240,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the March 31st total of 9,890,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several brokerages have commented on VRT. Mizuho lifted their target price on Vertiv from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 25.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Vertiv by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 92,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Vertiv during the first quarter worth $853,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 5.6% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 45,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VRT traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $14.92. 5,048,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,032,390. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.73, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average of $13.97.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 1.96%. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

