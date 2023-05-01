Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Stake Lowered by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,130 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Vertiv worth $5,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 4.9% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 34,474,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,083 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vertiv by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,812,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,619,000 after purchasing an additional 157,038 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vertiv by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,199,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,620,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208,427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693,256 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,099,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,399,000 after buying an additional 1,226,985 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $14.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.99. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 49.73, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Vertiv had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

