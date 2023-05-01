VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-$2.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.50.
VICI Properties Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE VICI traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,686,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,983,931. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.75.
VICI Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VICI Properties
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in VICI Properties by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,883,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,715 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in VICI Properties by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,882,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,986,000 after acquiring an additional 764,836 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VICI Properties by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $331,955,000.
VICI Properties Company Profile
VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.
