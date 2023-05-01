VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-$2.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.50.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VICI traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,686,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,983,931. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.75.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VICI Properties

A number of analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.92.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in VICI Properties by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,883,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,715 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in VICI Properties by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,882,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,986,000 after acquiring an additional 764,836 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VICI Properties by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $331,955,000.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

