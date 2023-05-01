Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.33

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.33 and last traded at $21.88, with a volume of 1212585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VKTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.38.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Up 4.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.29.

Insider Activity at Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawson Macartney sold 16,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Lawson Macartney sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 35,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $750,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,242,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,111,556.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 675,569 shares of company stock worth $12,587,819. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,442,000 after acquiring an additional 27,971 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,680,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,041,000 after acquiring an additional 296,353 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 30,613 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,100,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 312,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

