Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Short Interest Update

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,102,500 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the March 31st total of 4,680,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Virgin Money UK Price Performance

Shares of CBBYF stock remained flat at $2.40 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.40. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $2.40.

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

