Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Short Interest Update

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,102,500 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the March 31st total of 4,680,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Virgin Money UK Price Performance
Shares of CBBYF stock remained flat at $2.40 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.40. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $2.40.
About Virgin Money UK
