Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Director Sells $300,065.36 in Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Visa Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $232.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,570,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,267,995. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.45 and its 200-day moving average is $216.34.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $1,496,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

