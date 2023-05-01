Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Trading Down 4.5%

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.90 and last traded at $19.97. Approximately 274,819 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 666,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VIST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vista Energy from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Vista Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Vista Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Energy

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.17). Vista Energy had a return on equity of 48.01% and a net margin of 30.89%. The business had revenue of $308.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vista Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 128,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vista Energy in the third quarter worth $965,000. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Vista Energy by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 2,620,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,032,000 after acquiring an additional 444,710 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Vista Energy by 604.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 201,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 173,072 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 9.4% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 297,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 25,524 shares in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vista Energy

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.

