Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 1,768 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUSC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 146.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 70.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS:NUSC traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.06. The stock had a trading volume of 66,885 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.37 million, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $29.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.69.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
