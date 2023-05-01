Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 284 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 167.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

VXF traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $137.76. The company had a trading volume of 25,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,140. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $155.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.98.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

