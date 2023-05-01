Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Buys New Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,165,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 589,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,240,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,127,570. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $66.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.20. The firm has a market cap of $278.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.70%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,296 shares of company stock worth $9,256,671 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

