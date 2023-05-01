Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 53,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,080 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 105,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $576,000. Finally, Members Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,985,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $46.66. The company had a trading volume of 113,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,526. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $49.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.51 and a 200-day moving average of $46.21.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

