Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $436,000. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period.

IVV traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $418.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,197,439. The firm has a market cap of $311.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $404.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $397.61. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $434.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

