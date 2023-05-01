Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.42% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFSI. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,396,000. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $813,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSI traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.85. 657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,670. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.72.

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

