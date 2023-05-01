Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,805 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFUV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.84. The company had a trading volume of 8,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,979. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.89. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $35.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

