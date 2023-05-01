Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 304,885 Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,316,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,885 shares during the period. RLX Technology makes up about 0.9% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $7,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RLX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,218,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,418 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in RLX Technology by 30.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 475,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 112,260 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in RLX Technology by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,034,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,392,000 after buying an additional 257,261 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in RLX Technology by 22.0% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,347,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 423,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in RLX Technology by 186.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,713,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after buying an additional 1,766,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Stock Down 0.4 %

RLX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,007,012. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.25. RLX Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $3.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on RLX Technology from $2.60 to $3.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

