Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 483 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VWO stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,911,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,376,664. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $44.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

