Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 818,267 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 78.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 221,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818,267 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up about 0.9% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $7,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IQLT. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 66.7% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 62.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IQLT remained flat at $36.27 during trading hours on Monday. 117,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,148. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $36.37.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

