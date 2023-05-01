Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,684,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983,182 shares during the quarter. NU accounts for 1.8% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of NU worth $14,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NU. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of NU by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 16,426 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of NU by 561.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,402,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,917,000 after buying an additional 3,736,606 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,620,000. Finally, Unison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NU by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC now owns 428,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 159,432 shares during the last quarter. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NU Stock Performance

Shares of NU stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.30. 6,599,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,660,250. The company has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.43. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. NU had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NU. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

NU Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

