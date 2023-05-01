Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) PT Raised to $127.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VC. Citigroup upped their price target on Visteon from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Visteon from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visteon from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Guggenheim lowered Visteon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Visteon from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $157.92.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $140.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $94.29 and a fifty-two week high of $171.66.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.30 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visteon will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kristin Trecker sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total transaction of $325,970.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,416.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,222,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,279,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 3rd quarter worth about $608,000.

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico.

