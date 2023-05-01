VNET Group Reaffirms “Maintains” Rating for SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI)

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at VNET Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SWI. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SolarWinds from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

SolarWinds Stock Up 3.0 %

SWI traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $8.88. The company had a trading volume of 283,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,234. SolarWinds has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $12.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarWinds

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 127.71%. The business had revenue of $187.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.96 million. Analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWI. AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new position in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,210,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarWinds by 249.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,276,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after acquiring an additional 911,383 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SolarWinds by 113.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after acquiring an additional 577,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarWinds by 31.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,857,000 after acquiring an additional 531,131 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in SolarWinds by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,519,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,257,000 after acquiring an additional 470,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

