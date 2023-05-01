Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the March 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of IAE remained flat at $6.11 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 34,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,789. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $7.45.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 10.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

