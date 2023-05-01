Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Down 2.4% This Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for about $3.34 or 0.00011880 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $91.90 million and $5.61 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007446 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00027020 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020044 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00018347 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000078 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001105 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,124.13 or 0.99986952 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000106 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.36446586 USD and is down -3.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $5,156,152.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

