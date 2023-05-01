VVS Finance (VVS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $122.74 Million

VVS Finance (VVS) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 1st. In the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. One VVS Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. VVS Finance has a market cap of $122.74 million and approximately $849,822.77 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About VVS Finance

VVS Finance’s genesis date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 71,847,537,630,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,614,197,018,460 tokens. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VVS Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VVS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

